Florida bill would punish residents who abandon pets during hurricanes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill in the Florida state Senate would punish people who abandon pets during a hurricane, WPTV reports.

Senate Bill 1738 “prohibits a person to leave a restrained dog outside and unattended during a manmade disaster or a natural disaster. Such person would be guilty of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor of the first degree.”

According to WPTV, several local governments in Florida already have rules about leaving dogs tied up outside during storms.

Those who are found guilty under the proposed bill would face jail time or a fine of up to $5,000.