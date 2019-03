Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews responded as a fire tore through a house in a Winston-Salem neighborhood, according to the fire department.

At about 7:19 a.m., a person reported that their home on the 200 block of McTavish Lane was on fire.

By about 9:01 a.m., the fire was under control.

No one was reported injured, but the house is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.