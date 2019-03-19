Community Law and Business Clinic helps Winston-Salem businesses get started

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Everything seems to be a bit upgraded for the “foodie generation.”

Joe McGowan graduated from Wake Forest University with a degree in mathematical economics and knew he wanted to do something in business. But his passion was always food so he’s now making bratwurst go gourmet.

“My family background has a lot of entrepreneurship in it for multiple generations so, in some sense, the interest has always been there to do something,” McGowan said. “The question has always been, 'What?'”

He has a new company called, Boozedogs. It’s liquor-infused bratwurst (for now – more meats to come). And he has a lot in common with Justin Baum, who was in the advertising world and spent seven years writing the recruiting commercials for the Marine Corp – that’s not what they have in common. What they share is an innate entrepreneurialism and some valuable friends.

The first set of friends is the Wake Forest Law School, which has a pro bono legal program for small business in the area called The

Everything seems to be a bit upgraded for the “foodie generation.”

Joe McGowan graduated from Wake Forest University with a degree in mathematical economics and knew he wanted to do something in business. But his passion was always food so he’s now making bratwurst go gourmet.

“My family background has a lot of entrepreneurship in it for multiple generations so, in some sense, the interest has always been there to do something,” McGowan said. “The question has always been, 'What?'”

“What” turned out to be making bratwurst go gourmet. He has a new company called, Boozedogs. It’s liquor-infused bratwurst (for now – more meats to come). And he has a lot in common with Justin Baum, who was in the advertising world and spent seven years writing the recruiting commercials for the Marine Corp – that’s not what they have in common. What they share is an innate entrepreneurialism and some valuable friends.

The first set of friends is the Wake Forest Law School, which has a pro bono legal program for small business in the area called, The Community Law and Business Clinic. They not only had legal advice, but you can’t beat the price: free.

McGowan and Baum also were the only two North Carolina winners of the 2018 FedEx Small Business Contest out of thousands of applicants. Only ten grants were provided, so the two guys from Winston-Salem came home with 20% of them.

Baum’s company is called, ZZZ Bears.

“Every time I'd go to a Marine base to shoot a commercial, I'd bring my then-5-year-old daughter home a present from the base - a T-shirt or a key chain,” says Baum. And one time, he saw a stuffed bear and had the idea to bring it home as something to soothe his daughter’s sleep issues – the kind so many kids of that age have.

Baum credits part of his success with working with Marines for so many years.

“That culture rubs off on anybody who's surrounded by it, so I think that's definitely the case,” he says. “You're surrounded by people who have very, very high standards and, by extension, your standards become very high.”

And in the case of both Boozedogs and ZZZBears, their owners hope to do well by doing good. For Boozedogs, “Our goal is to provide a product that brings people together.” And they donate part of their revenue to animal rescue, which is why McGowan says, “We’re man’s best meat helping man’s best friend.”

For ZZZBears, it’s going beyond the military.

“I always believed this idea could solve a universal problem for parents and that's kids who just have a problem going to sleep at night,” says Baum.

See their products in this edition of the Buckley Report.

. They not only had legal advice, but you can’t beat the price: free.

McGowan and Baum also were the only two North Carolina winners of the 2018 FedEx Small Business Contest out of thousands of applicants. Only 10 grants were provided, so the two guys from Winston-Salem came home with 20 percent of them.

Baum’s company is called, ZZZ Bears.

“Every time I'd go to a Marine base to shoot a commercial, I'd bring my then-5-year-old daughter home a present from the base -- a T-shirt or a key chain,” Baum said. And one time, he saw a stuffed bear and had the idea to bring it home as something to soothe his daughter’s sleep issues -- the kind so many kids of that age have.

Baum credits part of his success with working with Marines for so many years.

“That culture rubs off on anybody who's surrounded by it, so I think that's definitely the case,” he said. “You're surrounded by people who have very, very high standards and, by extension, your standards become very high.”

And in the case of both Boozedogs and ZZZ Bears, their owners hope to do well by doing good. For Boozedogs, “Our goal is to provide a product that brings people together.” And they donate part of their revenue to animal rescue, which is why McGowan says, “We’re man’s best meat helping man’s best friend.”

For ZZZ Bears, it’s going beyond the military.

“I always believed this idea could solve a universal problem for parents and that's kids who just have a problem going to sleep at night,” Baum said.

See their products in this edition of the Buckley Report.