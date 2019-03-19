Copperhead Strike, the double-launch’ rollercoaster at Carowinds, opens THIS Saturday

Posted 10:28 am, March 19, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C -- Carowinds amusement park's first "double-launch" rollercoaster that is more than a half-mile long and goes upside-down five times -- more times than any other coaster in North America -- opens Saturday.

Take a virtual test ride in the video player above.

They are calling the 2019 addition their "biggest announcement in park history."

“Double launch” means not only does the ride take off at 0 to 42 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds, but midway through a second thrust of acceleration launches you into the next half of the experience.

Carowinds opened in 1973.

