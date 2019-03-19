Air Care helicopter lands in Latham Park to transport sick child

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- People in part of Greensboro got quite a surprise Tuesday afternoon when a helicopter touched down at Latham Park.

"I actually heard the helicopter come over and I looked out my window and I could see the shadow of it," said Michelle Morar, who lives near the park.

On Tuesday, in the middle of the park, sat a Carolina Air Care helicopter for much of the afternoon.

"I looked back and saw a helicopter just in the middle of the park," said Rai Alexander, who was driving by.

People stopped and wondered what was going on.

A representative with Cone Health tells FOX8 that the helicopter was transporting a sick child to UNC Chapel Hill.

Latham Park was an unusual but convenient spot to land.

"It probably was way easier," Morar said. "Over there is probably a tighter spot. Here, there's way more area to land."

Usually Air Care lands and takes off in the area right behind the hospital.

