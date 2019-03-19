Pitch a name and cast your vote to name April the giraffe’s new calf!

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the Giraffe has a new baby, and New York’s Animal Adventure Park wants your help to come up with a name.

The internet-famous zoo animal’s new calf came into the world at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.

The AAP confirmed that the newborn is a healthy male and was born weighing 139 pounds and standing 5-feet, 11-inches.

Now, the park has launched a website to figure out what to name April’s youngest calf and Tajiri’s baby brother.

In order to pitch a name and vote, visit the AAP’s official naming page, www.namethegiraffe.com, and sign up.

The park is charging $5 for five votes, and the funds raised will go to giraffe conservation initiatives, Ava’s Little Heroes to help sick children and their families and the Animal Adventure Park.

The park will accept name ideas from March 18 to 24.

Then, they will announce the top 20 most popular names on March 25. Voters will have until the end of March to cast their ballot.

Appropriately, the world will find out the name of April the Giraffe’s calf on April 1.

The birth of April’s older calf Tajiri was watched live around the world in 2017.

Giraffes are usually pregnant for between 14 and 15 months. It’s one of the longest gestation periods in the animal kingdom.