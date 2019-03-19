High Point man dead after overnight crash on US 220 North

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died after running off the road on U.S. 220 North early Tuesday morning, police report.

Officers responded to the wreck at about 12:02 a.m. Tuesday.

The vehicle was on Interstate 40 West when it took the exit ramp to U.S. 220 North and crashed into a wooded area near Cliffwood Drive and Monterey Street.

Police say 37-year-old Carlos Jerome Little, of High Point, was removed from the car and taken to a hospital where he died.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-1000.