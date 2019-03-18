Woman charged with launching contraband into prison with T-shirt cannon

SAYRE, Okla. — A woman is facing felony charges after she was spotted launching contraband into a prison using a T-shirt cannon, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Correctional officers at the North Fork Correctional Center noticed Kerri Jo Hickman using the cannon to send contraband over a fence and into the medium-security prison.

“Novel approach — bad idea,” Oklahoma DOC wrote in a tweet.

KOTV reports the package sent into the prison contained cell phones, ear buds, chargers, meth, digital scales, marijuana and tobacco.

Security followed the suspect and pulled her over nearby where officers found the T-shirt cannon and a plastic package in her vehicle.

She was booked for introducing contraband into a penal institution, conspiracy and drug trafficking.