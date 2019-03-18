× Woman twists wrist, ankle and hip after falling about 10 feet at Hanging Rock State Park

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. – The woman who fell about 10 feet at Hanging Rock State Park on Sunday is listed in stable condition.

WRAL reported that the 39-year-old from Cary fell at about 3:30 p.m. from the base of Cook’s Wall Trail.

Authorities said she twisted her wrist, ankle and hip and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Several fire departments and rescue teams responded to the scene.

The woman was conscious when rescue crews reached her. Her name has not been released.

Crews had to hike about two miles to reach the woman and more than one mile over rugged terrain to get her to safety, according to Winston-Salem firefighters.

36.398189 -80.266807