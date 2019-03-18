× The federal government is offering $1,000 to anyone who adopts a wild horse

WASHINGTON — If you love horses, you’re in luck.

The federal government is offering $1,000 to anyone who adopts an untrained wild horse or burro from the Bureau of Land Management.

“The goal of the program is to reduce BLM’s recurring costs to care for unadopted and untrained wild horses and burros while helping to enable the BLM to confront a growing over-population of wild horses and burros on fragile public rangelands,” according to the Bureau of Land Management.

The Adoption Incentive Program allows qualified adopters to receive up to $1,000 when adopting an eligible wild horse or burro on or after March 12, 2019. Under the program, adopters are eligible to receive:

$500 within 60 days of adoption of an untrained wild horse and burro

$500 within 60 days of titling the animal.

The incentive is available for all untrained animals that are eligible for adoption, including animals at BLM facilities, off-site events and on the online corral. A $25 fee applies at the time of adoption.

For more information, click here.