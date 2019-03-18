× Super Worm Moon: Final supermoon of 2019 arrives with spring

The final supermoon of the year is coming this week and it’s happening just a short time after the official start of spring.

Spring begins this Wednesday, March 20 at 5:58 p.m. EDT.

The supermoon — this one is called the Super Worm Moon– will happen at 9:43 p.m. EDT — several hours after the official start of spring.

Space.com reports that for people on the U.S. East Coast, the moon will rise about 20 minutes before sunset, by 7 p.m. local time, and the moon will set the next morning at around 7:30 a.m.

Whether or not you will be able to see it all depends on cloud cover.

The supermoon comes a day after the moon reaches perigree, the closest point to Earth, making the full moon a supermoon, which makes it appear slightly larger than the full moon usually does.

The ‘Worm Moon’ reportedly got its name due to the ground beginning to thaw and earthworms reappearing, according to the Old Farmers Almanac.

The Super Snow Moon lit up the sky last month. AccuWeather reports the next supermoon isn’t set to rise until Feb. 9, 2020.