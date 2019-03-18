Sex offender accused of being on school property in Randolph County

Jeffery Wayne Hill

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A sex offender was arrested for coming on school property in Randolph County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jeffery Wayne Hill, 43, of Trinity, is charged with felony sex offender on child premises.

On March 13, the sheriff’s office got a report that Hill was on the property of Tabernacle Elementary School on March 12.

On March 14, Hill was back on the property again, the sheriff’s office said.

Hill was arrested and reminded that he is not allowed on school property.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hill told the school resource officer he was on the campus to pick up a friend’s child.

Hill was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and given a $50,000 secured bond.

