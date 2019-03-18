Police say fatal shooting at High Point park appears to be result of gang violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police believe a shooting in High Point that resulted in an 18-year-old man’s death and a 13-year-old girl being hurt may have been gang-related.

James B. Murray Jr., 18, of Kernersville, died at the scene. The 13-year-old girl was treated and released from a hospital.

Police were called to Washington Terrace Park at 101 Gordon St. at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday where Murray was found lying in the grass with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police said several people were playing basketball at the park and at least one man behind a tree near Boundary Avenue started firing gunshots, causing people to run off.

The shooting appears to be the result of "members or associates of feuding gangs targeting and shooting at each other," according to police.

“There is no indication at this point in the investigation that either victim was an intended target or associated with gang activity, but this incident is still in its early stages and being actively investigated,” High Point police said in a press release.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

Investigators processed the scene and found three 9 mm casings in the parking lot near the basketball courts and at least 12 .40 casings on the hill.

High Point police said officers will conduct a flyer response on the streets surrounding Washington Terrace Park at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with any information about this crime can call (336) 887-7834 or Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

35.967587 -79.984235