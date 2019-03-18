Multiple people hurt in shooting in Dutch neighborhood

Posted 6:58 am, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:53AM, March 18, 2019

UTRECHT, Netherlands — Multiple people have been injured in a shooting in the Dutch town of Utrecht, police say.

The incident unfolded on or near a tram, according to Joost Lanshage, spokesman for the police in central Holland.

Local police confirmed on Twitter that the incident took place at the 24th of October Square, which has been closed off.

The shooting, which was reported at 10:45 a.m. (5:45 a.m ET), is now over — however the police operation is ongoing, Lanshage added.

Emergency responders are attending the scene.

 

