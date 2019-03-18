× Man charged after exposing himself near North Carolina school days after being released from jail on same charge

APEX, N.C. — A man who recently bonded out of jail after being arrested for exposing himself at a shopping center has been arrested again, this time for doing it in front of children.

WTVD reported that Calven Michael Gallimore, 20, was arrested on March 16 and charged with multiple counts of indecent exposure. Police said that it happened near the St. Mary Magdalene Catholic School in Apex.

Police said four students were looking out a second story window at the school on March 1 and spotted Gallimore, exposing himself on a bench just outside the school’s front door. It happened just days after he bonded out of jail in a similar case.

He was in jail on indecent exposure charges stemming from a Feb. 15 incident at the TJ Maxx at Beaver Creek Commons in which he exposed himself to a 39-year-old woman.

“We’ve already locked him up one time for indecent exposure and then he turns around and does it again before he even goes to court on the first offense,” Apex Police Capt. Ann Stephens told WTVD on Monday. “So obviously that’s a concern to us. But it’s a great way for the community to know when they see something to call immediately don’t wait until they get home, don’t wait two or three days later, to always call right then so an officer can respond.”