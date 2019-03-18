Green laser aimed at plane approaching Charlotte airport for second time in 4 days

Posted 8:09 am, March 18, 2019, by

(Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second time in just a matter of days, someone pointed a laser at a plane as it was approaching Charlotte-Douglas Airport, officials say according to WSOC.

The incident comes as police are still searching for the person responsible for pointing a laser at a military cargo plane four days ago.

In both cases, someone pointed a powerful green laser at a plane overnight.

During the previous incident on Thursday, crews reported a green laser hit the left side of a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft cockpit around 11:15 p.m. when it was about 3,000 feet in the air and 12 miles north of the airport.

“They are in a high-workload environment, so safety concerns are that a pilot can have a lot of distractions when a lasing incident occurs,” said Lt. Col. Mike Lineburger, Air National Guard. “Also, it can create disruptions to their night vision.”

The FBI typically offers up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone caught pointing a laser at a plane faces a felony and could spend five years behind bars.

Read more at WSOC

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.