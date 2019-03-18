× Green laser aimed at plane approaching Charlotte airport for second time in 4 days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the second time in just a matter of days, someone pointed a laser at a plane as it was approaching Charlotte-Douglas Airport, officials say according to WSOC.

The incident comes as police are still searching for the person responsible for pointing a laser at a military cargo plane four days ago.

In both cases, someone pointed a powerful green laser at a plane overnight.

During the previous incident on Thursday, crews reported a green laser hit the left side of a U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft cockpit around 11:15 p.m. when it was about 3,000 feet in the air and 12 miles north of the airport.

“They are in a high-workload environment, so safety concerns are that a pilot can have a lot of distractions when a lasing incident occurs,” said Lt. Col. Mike Lineburger, Air National Guard. “Also, it can create disruptions to their night vision.”

The FBI typically offers up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone caught pointing a laser at a plane faces a felony and could spend five years behind bars.

Read more at WSOC