Downtown Greensboro mural becomes popular selfie spot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What could be the best selfie spot in Greensboro is now changing its look again.

The mural in downtown, near Davie Street and Friendly Avenue, has been getting a lot of traction online. It most recently featured a St. Patrick’s Day theme.

Artist Gina Elizabeth Franco said she decided to paint temporary murals on the back of the building a few months ago. She said the structure itself at 114 N. Davie St. is up for sale and could even be demolished.

“If you just look around you can see it's pretty vacant most of the time,” Franco said. “Something like a mural just kind of activated the space.”

Attention to her work took off after she painted a Valentine’s Day theme more than a month ago.

“At one point on Valentine's Day, I think there was about 60 people out here and there was a line to take a selfie with the mural,” Franco said.

On Sunday, we watched as she worked to clear her palette and transform the space into its next temporary theme.

“Kind of time based, you know, whatever is relevant in that month,” Franco said.

Her new design features a pattern of diamonds filled with pastel colors. It is another backdrop Franco hopes people come out to enjoy. She’d like to see people use the space to take prom pictures.

“The cool thing is that I can offer this to people for free,” Franco said. “You don't have to pay to see it. You don't have to pay to take pictures. It's just kind of my way to engage with my own community.”

Franco plans to change the image roughly every month.