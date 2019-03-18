Defendants plead guilty in relation to death of NC trooper who died during chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YADKINVILLE, N.C. – Three people pleaded guilty in relation to the death of North Carolina State Highway Trooper Samuel Bullard, who died during a crash while chasing a suspect in Yadkin County last year.

Defendants Mona Mullins, Michaela Harrison and Dakota Whitt entered pleas on Monday.

Mullins pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy to commit common law robbery, felony obstruction of justice and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Harrison pleaded guilty to felony aid and abet, speeding to elude arrest causing death and felony obstruction of justice.

Whitt pleaded guilty to driving while license revoked, felony obstruction of justice and felony possession of methamphetamine.

Bullard was killed in a crash on May 21 during a pursuit of Whitt. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. after a pursuit on Interstate 77 southbound at mile marker 82 near N.C. 67. Knox said the chase started with a license check.

During the chase, Trooper P.E. Ellis noticed he did not see Bullard’s patrol car behind him. When his attempt at contacting Bullard failed, Ellis turned around and found the patrol car engulfed in flames.

Whitt’s murder charge is because of malice used during reckless driving causing a death, according to Highway Patrol.

