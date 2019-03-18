Community prays for King woman facing life-threatening flu complications

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. — A community of faith extended prayers for one of their own, Janna Kiger, as she continues to battle life-threatening flu complications.

Kiger's family said the virus attacked her heart, and she underwent heart surgery at Duke Hospital.

Poplar Springs Church in King held a prayer service specifically for the young woman Sunday evening, the sanctuary filled with friends, family and co-workers who continue to hope for the best outcome as she recovers.

“We’re praying that she would just be healed, that things would go smoothly in the future and that God would just bless the doctors and nurses and everyone working with her,” said Pastor Donald Davis of Capella Church of Christ.

The pastor said the service was held at the Poplar Springs Church location to accommodate the number of people that attended. He asked her supporters to gather in small groups to say a special prayer for Kiger’s healing.

The congregation sang songs of praise and even took up a special offering to help Kiger and her family.

Outside of the sanctuary, Kiger’s co-workers had a table of bracelets and sported “Janna Strong” t-shirts, asking for donations to help with medical expenses.

“It’s just some little way to show that as a small community we can try to come together and show that we love her and we’re praying for her and her family,” said Chelsea Armstrong, Kiger's co-worker.

The pastor says Kiger still remains in critical condition, but they’re seeing improvement daily. He’s asking everyone to continue to pray for her as she continues her fight.