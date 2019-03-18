Cameras show women ‘pepper spraying’ worker, stealing from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. — Deputies are looking for three women who appeared to steal from a Dick’s Sporting Goods by pepper spraying a worker, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 2 p.m. Sunday, three women walked into the Dick’s Sporting Goods on Julian Road in Salisbury.

The suspects picked up clothing and walked towards the exit without paying.

When a store employee confronted them at the door, one of the suspects sprayed the employee’s face with what is believed to be pepper spray.

The suspects then ran out of the door and left in a gray four-door Honda Accord with no tags.

There may have also been a second burgundy four-door car.

The employee was treated after the pepper spray attack.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call Lt. Chad Moose at (704) 216-8687 or Deputy Justin Miller at (704) 216-8700.