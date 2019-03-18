73-year-old man shot at Mountain Fried Chicken in Winston-Salem

Posted 5:25 am, March 18, 2019, by

(Google Maps)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —A 73-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after a stray bullet struck him at a Winston-Salem restaurant, police report.

At about 8:09 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at Mountain Fried Chicken at 507 Akron Drive in Winston-Salem.

At the scene, officers found 73-year-old Billy Lee Wood suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe a fight between two people in the parking lot led to gunfire.

A stray bullet struck Wood, who was not involved in the fight, while he was inside the restaurant.

A stray bullet also struck a vehicle driving through the area.

Jason Zamora

Officers arrested Jason Mojica Zamora, 19, and Samuel Marin Carbajal.

Zamora was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and resisting a public officer.

Carbajal was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied building causing serious injury and three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

Police believe the incident may be gang related.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.