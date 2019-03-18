× 73-year-old man shot at Mountain Fried Chicken in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —A 73-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after a stray bullet struck him at a Winston-Salem restaurant, police report.

At about 8:09 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at Mountain Fried Chicken at 507 Akron Drive in Winston-Salem.

At the scene, officers found 73-year-old Billy Lee Wood suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe a fight between two people in the parking lot led to gunfire.

A stray bullet struck Wood, who was not involved in the fight, while he was inside the restaurant.

A stray bullet also struck a vehicle driving through the area.

Officers arrested Jason Mojica Zamora, 19, and Samuel Marin Carbajal.

Zamora was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and resisting a public officer.

Carbajal was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied building causing serious injury and three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied building.

Police believe the incident may be gang related.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.