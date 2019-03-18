18-year-old killed, 13-year-old injured in shooting at High Point park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — An 18-year-old died and a 13-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting in High Point, according to police.

At about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, a High Point park ranger was in the area of Washington Terrace Park at 101 Gordon St. when he heard gunshots.

The park ranger began to investigate and police officers were dispatched to the scene as callers reported more shots fired in the area.

The park ranger found a teenager lying in the grass suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

He tried to save the teen's life, but police report 18-year-old James B. Murray Jr., of Kernersville, died at the scene.

Detectives determined the shot was fired from an elevated position near Boundary Avenue in the direction of the recreational center building.

Officers then learned that a 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital in a private car with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The girl was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and released.

Police believe about 15 to 20 people were in the park before the shooting, and multiple people were running from the basketball court area when officers arrived.

Some of those individuals spoke with investigators, but police encourage anyone who was at the park or nearby streets to contact the High Point Police Department.

Detectives are working to determine a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blackman at (336) 887-7834 or Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.