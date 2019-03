× Police in High Point investigate shooting death at Washington Terrace Park

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police in High Point are on the scene of a shooting death at Washington Terrace Park on Sunday night.

A police presence and police tape could be seen at the park at 101 Gordon St. about 9 p.m. Sunday.

There is no word on the victim’s name or what led to the shooting.

35.967587 -79.984235