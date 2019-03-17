Man airlifted to hospital after crashing into utility pole in Burlington at 70 mph

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was airlifted to the hospital after police said he hit a utility pole in Burlington at about 70 mph on Saturday night.

Paris Lamonte Gant, 20, Yanceyville, is currently listed in critical but stable condition after crashing in the 1100 block of North Church Street at about 8:40 p.m.

Gant became trapped in the car and had to be freed by firefighters and a rescue team and was then airlifted to UNC Chapel Hill.

Gant was believed to have been traveling about 80-85 mph and hit the pole at about 70 mph, according to a Burlington police press release.

North Church Street was narrowed to one lane of travel for the westbound direction for about three hours.

Police said the driver’s car is a total loss. There is no word on what caused the driver to crash.

36.098967 -79.420225