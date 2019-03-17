Local author teams with High Point church to hold panel discussion addressing violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – On Saturday, leaders and community members came together to address the growing issue of violence in High Point.

“We have a strong gang violence issue in Guilford County,” said Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers.

Sheriff Rogers was one of several community leaders on the discussion panel at Calvary Baptist Church.

Representative Amos Quick was also leading the discussion. Officers from the High Point Police Department were present as well.

Local Author Alicia Caldwell organized this event in hopes of getting more people involved in finding a solution to the violence.

“Everyone has a perspective,” Caldwell said. “Whether it's negative or positive everyone has something to lend to the conversation.”

A few dozen people came to voice their concerns, including Mollie Jenkins.

“It hurts me because I'm a teacher so if a baby gets shot, that could be one of my kids, one of my students so I'm personally invested,” Jenkins said.

The group agreed that it would take everyone working together to stop the violence. They said teachers, parents, church members, lawmakers and law enforcement all need to step up.

“They are asking us for help,” Sheriff Rogers said. “They are asking us to come through their communities. Get out of our patrol vehicles. They are asking us to make sure that we hear them. We are asking them to trust us as well.”