Funeral arrangements made for Sincere Davis, Page High student and football player, who died after shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Funeral arrangements have been made for Sincere Davis, the Page High student who recently died after being shot earlier this month.

Davis’ viewing takes place from 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Mt. Zion Church at 1301 Alamance Church Road in Greensboro, according to Page High School Principal Erik Naglee. The service then starts at 11:30.

Davis, 18, a senior and football player, died last week following the shooting at a gathering on March 2. He had been in the hospital ever since being shot.

Classmates say Davis was at a gathering at an apartment complex on North Elm Street when he was shot in the head.

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee said Davis was a model student, taking AP classes and staying out of trouble.

Davis's coach, Jared Rolfes, said Davis served as a captain on the football team and was on the school's leadership council.

When FOX8 spoke to Davis' teammates recently, they described him as a "beautiful person" with "outstanding character."

Greensboro police have not said what led to the shooting or made any arrests.

