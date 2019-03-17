× Duke and North Carolina are No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament

Duke and North Carolina are No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Both teams play March 22nd, Duke plays either North Dakota State or North Carolina Central University in Columbia, S.C. and North Carolina plays Iona in Columbus, Ohio.

North Carolina State and UNCG did not get an invitations to the tournament.

How can I watch?

There are lots of ways.

If you’re a live-TV person: You can watch the games on CBS, TBS TNT and Tru TV. Check the schedule for which games will air on each network.

If you’re an online person: You can watch the games with NCAA on March Madness Live.

If you’re a device person: You can watch the games with the March Madness Live iOS app or March Madness Live for Android, stream them on Roku or Fire TV, download the Xbox app, talk to your Alexa devices and say, “Open March Madness” or watch them in 360 degrees with Oculus.

Wait, what about the brackets?

Brackets! Of course! There would be no March Madness if there weren’t brackets.

Print out a bracket, add the team matchups after they’re announced and pick who you think will win.

Choose wisely. No one likes a broken bracket after the first round.

CNN contributed to this report.