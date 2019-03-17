× Desperate search underway for fisherman reported missing near North Carolina river

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. – Authorities are looking for a fisherman who was swept away in the Broad River in Boiling Springs Saturday afternoon, according to WSOC.

Keenan Little, 34, went under the Broad River Greenway at about 1:15 p.m., according to Cleveland County Emergency Management, citing witnesses.

Officials said witnesses tried to go into the river to help Little, but were unable to reach him.

Rescue teams from Shelby, Anderson County, and several fire departments including an underwater rescue team searched for several hours Saturday before suspending the search once it got dark.

Officials resumed the search as a rescue mission at about 8 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the greenway remains shut down while crews investigate the area.