× Chico, the canine star of ‘Legally Blonde — The Musical,’ has died

Chico, the Chihuahua from “Legally Blonde — The Musical,” has died, his owner said. The dog was 14.

Chico won hearts as Bruiser, the pet of the main character Elle Woods, during the musical’s 2007-2008 Broadway run. It was based on the popular 2001 Reese Witherspoon movie.

“On Monday, March 11th, our beloved Chico crossed the rainbow bridge,” an Instagram caption with photos of Chico said. “His journey to the Palace Theater, where he originated the role of Bruiser Woods in LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL, began at the Associated Humane Society in Newark, NJ when he was mistakenly shown to Bill.”

According to the caption, Chico had been severely abused and was slated to be euthanized when owner William Berloni found him.

“He ‘spoke’ to Bill that day, however, and despite everyone at the shelter telling him he was the absolute wrong choice, Bill took him…if nothing else to find him the perfect forever home,” the caption said.

“Destiny intervened at a press event for LEGALLY BLONDE when the show’s director, Jerry Mitchell, fell in love with our little (Chihuahua) and declared ‘This is our Bruiser!’ ”

After his Broadway run, Chico toured in regional productions before retiring from show business two years ago.

He also made appearances on the TV show “From Wags to Riches With Bill Berloni” and the MTV reality show “The Search for the Next Elle Woods.”