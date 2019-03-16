× Teacher sentenced to 1 year in prison for having sex with high school student

COLEMAN, Okla. – A teacher in Oklahoma was sentenced to one year in prison for having sex with a high school student.

KXII reported that Cori Harris, 24, pleaded guilty Thursday to having sex with a 16-year-old male student in 2017.

Harris taught physical education at Coleman Public Schools in Coleman, Okla. and has since had her teaching certifications suspended.

The Oklahoma Department of Education are planning to schedule a revocation hearing soon, meaning she’d lose her license for good, according to KXII.

Harris is required to spend nine years on probation after serving one year in prison.

Coleman Public Schools did not return a phone call from KXII.