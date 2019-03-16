SkyView8 drone video captures reenactment of the Battle of Guilford Court House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – SkyView8 drone video captured a reenactment at the Battle of Guilford Court House in Greensboro on Saturday.

Country Park commemorates the 238th anniversary of the Battle of Guilford Court House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both today and Sunday. Admission is free.

The battle will be reenacted at 2 p.m. tomorrow on land where the actual battle took place in 1781.

Re-enactors will set up military encampments, depicting the lives of the 18th century Revolutionary War soldiers.

Vendors will also be on hand with Colonial arts and crafts for sale.

There will be food and drinks for sale at the Battlefield and by Shelter 9 in Country Park.

Parking is available at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive, where shuttles will be available to take spectators to the battlefield.

Visitors can also park at the Greensboro Science Center or Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and walk to the celebration. Due to noise of cannons and musket fire, the BarkPark off-leash dog park will be closed the entire weekend and dogs will not be permitted in Country Park during the re-enactments.

The Battle of Guilford Court House was fought on March 15, 1781, during the American Revolutionary War, at a site which is now in Greensboro.