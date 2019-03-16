× Sex offender found on school bus with elementary students returning from field trip

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A registered sex offender was found in a school bus with elementary students returning from a field trip.

WCCO reported that Michael Charles Friedrichs, 61, was arrested late last month in St. Paul, Minn. for a sex offender registration violation.

Officers were called to Chelsea Heights Elementary School at about 1 p.m. Feb. 28 for a report of an unauthorized man on a school bus.

The bus driver immediately called police after it was discovered he was on the bus, according to a statement from the school district, St. Paul Public Schools.

Friedrichs said he was at the Walker Art Center and boarded the wrong bus. He was booked into jail but has since been released.

Friedrichs’ previous crimes include exposing himself to children and sexually engaging with two teenage boys, according to WCCO.