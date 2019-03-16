Police investigate shooting in Greensboro that resulted in at least 1 person being taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting in Greensboro that resulted in at least one person being taken to the hospital.

Officers were called to the intersection of Vandalia and South Holden roads at about 2 p.m. Saturday where one victim was found, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or how badly the victim was hurt.

