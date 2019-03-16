× Michael Thalassitis, English soccer player who starred on reality TV show ‘Love Island,’ dies at 26

Michael Thalassitis, an English soccer player who also starred in the British reality TV show “Love Island,” has died. He was 26.

The Daily Mail reported that Thalassitis’ body was found in a wooded area in his hometown of Essex on Saturday. A cause of death has not been released.

Thalassitis had a successful sports career starting in 2011 before appearing on Love Island in 2017 and retiring from soccer that year.

Several fans took to social media after news of the death to pay respects to Thalassitis.

“RIP Muggy Mike,” tweeted one fan. “Rest in Peace,” wrote another.

Thalassitis’ friend Danny Cutts died a few months ago, on Christmas Eve, according to the Daily Mail.