Man killed in hit-and-run on U.S. 64 in Randolph County identified

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A pedestrian crossing a highway in Randolph County died after being hit by two vehicles, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Darrin S. Bullins, 28, of Asheboro, was fatally hit at about 9 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 64 near Loflin Pond Road.

Bullins was trying to cross U.S. Highway 64 when he was hit by a silver vehicle that left, according to a Highway Patrol press release.

Another vehicle, a Nissan car, hit Bullins before the roadway was closed and the driver left the scene, according to authorities. The driver later returned and has been charged.

A 911 caller reported that a suspicious vehicle was in a parking lot on Oakland Avenue in Asheboro that fit the description of the vehicle reported in the news.

Authorities found a silver 2005 Chrysler 300 and determined it was the initial suspect vehicle.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office processed the vehicle for items of evidentiary value to be sent to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

There is no word on the suspect’s name or charges.