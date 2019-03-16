Interstate 73 bridge shuts down this weekend for crews to fix millions in damages after huge fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Interstate 73 southbound bridge shut down Saturday for crews to make repairs after a massive fire erupted back in December.

On Dec. 13, a tractor-trailer loaded with 8,500 gallons of gasoline dumped flaming gas across the bridge.

That fire resulted in weeks of work and $3.9 million in repairs.

Of the six beams, two took the most heat and will need to be partially repaired. Workers will also repair the bridge joints and deck.

Crews will begin putting up signs last month, warning drivers of the upcoming work and signaling a detour. The work is expected to be finished by May.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Carl Wilson Throckmorton II, 40, of Scottsburg, Virginia, was charged with exceeding a safe speed, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the truck overturned after ice caused the truck to hit a snowbank and a safety barrier. The driver escaped before the truck ignited.