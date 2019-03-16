Hundreds of laptop computers given away for free at Greensboro Coliseum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – An organization called Technology for the Future gave 500 free laptop computers away Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The computers were given away to students that ranged from being in kindergarten to a senior in high school.

Hundreds of people showed up to the event.

"A lot of families sometime think technology is out of reach or haven't thought about the opportunity that it can bring for their children, so this is a great way to introduce them to the many benefits that technology can bring,” said Adrian Martinca, founder of Technology for the Future.