Card, video game players battle at 2019 Pokémon Regional Championships in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Across the world, competitors are stepping up to find out who is “the very best like no one ever was.”

On Saturday, trading card and video game players of all ages flocked to the Greensboro Coliseum Complex for the 2019 Pokémon Regional Championships in Greensboro, one of 13 regional events happening across the United States.

Players filled the event center to battle their best 60-card decks of trading cards or their best team of six Pokémon from the video games Pokémon Ultra Sun or Pokémon Ultra Moon.

As competitors duked it out, vendors sold all kinds of rare cards, stuffed animals and other limited edition or discontinued toys and trinkets.

Wylie Caudill, an artist, let guests watch as he took fan-favorite Pokémon cards and used his own artistic skill to expand the card’s art and hand-paint full scenes.

Guests also picked up controllers to casually try out some of the gaming classics, such as the game Pokémon Snap on Nintendo 64.

The event, which will continue in Greensboro on Sunday, will crown Pokémon Regional Champions, and some of the players could earn scholarships, cash prizes and an invitation to the world championships.

The regional championships began on Sept. 14 in Oaks, Pennsylvania, and will continue on until June 16 in Jönköping, Sweden.

The 2019 Pokémon World Championships will take place in Washington, D.C. this summer