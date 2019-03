HARPURSVILLE, New York – April the Giraffe has given birth.

The internet-famous zoo animal’s new calf came into the world at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday from Animal Adventure Park in New York.

The name and gender of the calf has not been released.

The birth of April’s calf Tajiri was watched live around the world in 2017.

Giraffes are usually pregnant for between 14 and 15 months. It’s one of the longest gestation periods in the animal kingdom.