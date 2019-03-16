Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old girl missing in Indiana believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

CHICAGO — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl who went missing in Indiana and is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

WGN reported that Leanna Nicole Herron, 5, was last seen about 3 p.m. Saturday in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The girl is 4 feet tall and weighs 69 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit with white stripes, and black and white Nike sneakers.

Police identified a suspect in her disappearance: 26-year-old Zyair Jalinc Herron.

The man is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black sweatsuit, black boots and a gold grill over his teeth. He has “ZAMIRAH” tattooed on the left side of his neck. He was driving an older silver Chevy Malibu with black rims and a temporary paper plate.

Police said Herron is believed to be in extreme danger. Anyone with information can call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222 or 911.

