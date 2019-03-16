× 2-year-old Noelani Robinson, subject of Amber Alert, found dead in Minnesota

MILWAUKEE — A law enforcement source has confirmed with FOX6 that 2-year-old Noelani Robinson has been found dead in Minnesota.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noelani on Monday after her mother, Sierra Robinson, was murdered — allegedly by Noelani’s father, Dariaz Higgins.

On Friday, Milwaukee police announced a $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to finding Noelani. Police Chief Alfonso Morales, along with Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, made impassioned pleas for information leading to Noelani.

“If you are a victim of the suspect’s lies and you are in possession of Noelani, now is the time to turn her over to a safe location whether it is a hospital, a police department, a school or a church,” Morales said.

“Our only interest here is to locate this little girl and to make sure she is safe and to return her to her family,” Chisholm said.

Meanwhile, the district attorney on Tuesday filed charges against Higgins — first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors said Higgins shot and killed Sierra Robinson and wounded another woman.