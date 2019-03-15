× Woman accused of stabbing Winston-Salem police officer in the head

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer was stabbed in the head while trying to arrest a woman Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Hope Nicole Vinson, 31, of Winston-Salem is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

At 3:12 p.m., Winston-Salem police Cpl. J.L. Long came to 935 Woodcote Drive where Vinson was reportedly cutting tires on an AT&T service van with a knife.

Long arrived and discovered Vinson also stole the license plate off of the service van, the release said.

Vinson ran into a residence and Long followed her inside where Vinson allegedly stabbed Long in the head.

Other officers arrived and Vinson surrendered the knife and was taken into custody.

Long was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She was treated and released from the hospital.

Long has been a sworn police officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department since July 2012.

