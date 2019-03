Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – Deputies have arrested a suspect accused of fleeing from authorities in a car which ended up behind a home in Forsyth County.

Deputies were called to a breaking and entering call on West Clemmonsville Road on Friday morning.

When deputies arrived, the suspect was gone, but a deputy noticed the car near Stratford Road and tried to stop him.

The car ended up behind a home in the 300 block of Seaman Street and the suspect was apprehended.

36.085793 -80.295363