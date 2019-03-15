Stray dog found with mouth taped shut becomes K-9 at Florida sheriff’s office

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — When deputies found him, he was lost and wandering around with his mouth taped tightly shut.

Now, “Chance” is the newest K-9 at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

His life turned around on Feb. 26 when Lee County Domestic Animal Services responded to a report of a dog seen roaming through backyards along the 3200 block of 42nd Street SW.

“The dog’s mouth had been taped shut using red electrical tape,” LCSO said in a Facebook post. “The dog was panting, drooling and reportedly suffocating. The dog was dehydrated, appeared malnourished and was bleeding from wounds on his left arm and chest.”

Officials found the dog and made sure it got to a veterinarian at Animal Services.

About a week later, he was still on the mend, but getting better and learning to trust a few people.

The search for Chance’s abuser was still on, but the search for a home was over, WINK reports.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno decided to take Chance onto the force, and the pup moved in with Deputy Richard Castellon.

“K-9s are in my blood. Dogs are in my blood,” Deputy Richard Castellon told WINK. “Even when I saw the story myself, you know, it was horrific.”

Chance was finally deputized on March 7.

“Having been deputized last Thursday, eager to get his paws dirty, Deputy Chance sprang into action this weekend,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

He began his community service by attending the grand opening of a local skating rink and later paying a visit to the teens taking part in Lee County Sheriff’s Office Teen Driver Challenge.

“When asked to describe his first day on duty, Deputy Chance stated, ‘Ruff,'” the sheriff’s office wrote.

With each day, he continues to recover from his trauma, all with the support and care of the loving family that took him.