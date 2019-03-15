Randolph County freshman saves classmate’s life with Heimlich maneuver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — As a JROTC freshman at Southwestern Randolph High School, Jaccoub Collie is learning about leadership. But it was the lessons from his mother, a nurse, that he put into action in the class room and saved a life.

Early this month a fellow student started choking on a piece of candy.

“I really didn't think about it at the time but calmed myself down and just did it,” said Collie. “His face is turning red and he was grabbing his throat.”

Collie learned the Heimlich maneuver from his mom and knew what to do.

“I thought about what my mom told me; 'Don't freak out. Stay calm,'” recalled the freshman "I did it one good time with compression and he started breathing."

“When talking with the teacher, she said she tried to get the object loose and could not,” said Principal Shon Hildreth who pointed out Collie’s quick action has brought attention to something everyone should know how to do. “We want students to not just learn the academic side of life, but there is CPR and Heimlich and I think it's brought greater awareness to our student body.”