Police arrest man accused of shooting another man in Burlington in 2017

Posted 6:55 pm, March 15, 2019, by

Jamar Antonio Campbell

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring a man in Burlington more than two years ago.

Jamar Antonio Campbell, 30, faces charges in the shooting of 53-year-old Jimmy Lee Turner on Feb. 9, 2017, according to a Burlington police press release.

Turner was found suffering from a gunshot wound after police were called to the 500 block of Storey Street at about 1:45 a.m.

Emergency workers took the victim to Moses Cone Hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso, according to police.

Campbell was charged Thursday and has been jailed in Alamance County under a $1 million secured bond on charges of attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Google Map for coordinates 36.101333 by -79.435427.

500 Storey St, Burlington, NC

