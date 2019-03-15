× Person killed in hit-and-run on U.S. 64 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A person killed in a hit-and-run U.S. 64 in Randolph County Friday night, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

Shortly after 9 p.m., authorities got a call about a person lying in the road on U.S. 64 near Loflin Pond Road, east of Asheboro.

A vehicle heading west on U.S. 64 hit and killed a person crossing the highway, Baker said.

The vehicle did not stop. Baker said it was a silver vehicle that may have damage to the front end.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call 911.