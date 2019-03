Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Spring means the beginning of the beginning of the busy season at the North Carolina Zoo, so right now the Zoo needs to hire about 300 people to held handle the crowds.

They have both full- and part-time positions open in transportation, dining services, admissions, custodial, membership and retail.

You need to be 16 to apply and the jobs come with a few fun perks.

Shannon Smith shows us in today's Zoo Filez.