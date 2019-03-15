Nearly 4-foot-long alligator found during police raid

(WEWS via CNN)

CLEVELAND – Sometimes police find the strangest things when they execute a search warrant. For Fifth District Cleveland police detectives, it was a nearly 4-foot-long alligator.

WEWS reported that authorities found the reptile in a house during a raid and drug investigation.

Cleveland police posted a photo of the animal on Twitter with a joke, “What do you call an alligator in a vest? An investigator.”

Aside from the alligator, police also found three guns and various drugs. Police also arrested a man, Charlie Brown, on drug trafficking charges.

Authorities said they took the alligator to the city kennel until a better home for it is found.

