× Police say a naked, barking man stole a car and assaulted officers

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Iowa arrested a naked, “barking” man Friday after he allegedly stole a car and assaulted officers while trying to escape, according to WHO-TV.

Diamond Dolo, 29, is facing two counts of assault on a police officer causing injury and two counts of first-degree theft.

The incident began at 7:38 a.m. when police were called to the 3200 block of 30th Street after someone noticed a naked man, later identified as Dolo, on the roof of a building. Before police arrived, the man allegedly stole an SUV.

Witnesses said Dolo was likely on drugs and was “barking like a dog.”

Police later received a call about a man confronting and barking at residents near an apartment building on Twana Drive.

When police arrived, Dolo allegedly assaulted the officers and tried to steal a police vehicle. Dolo led police on a foot chase through the neighborhood. Officers tased the suspect twice, but he was not affected.

The suspect was finally taken into custody at 8:14 a.m. near Twana Drive.

Dolo and two officers suffered minor injuries during the pursuit.

The suspect, who admitted to police he used illegal narcotics before the incident, was taken to Polk County Jail.